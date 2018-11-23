Público
Violencia machista Detienen a dos hombres por la violación a una mujer en una sala de fiestas en Granada

Tras un primer examen, en el que se determinó la agresión sexual, la unidad policial de Familia y Mujer (UFAM) abrió la correspondiente investigación para la localización y detención de los presuntos agresores.

Un coche de la Policía Nacional | EFE/Archivo

La Policía Nacional detiene en Granada a dos hombres como presuntos autores de la violación a una mujer el pasado viernes en una sala de fiestas de Granada, tras lo que la abandonaron en los lavabos, donde finalmente fue atendida.

Tras la agresión y abandono pudo ser atendida y trasladada al centro hospitalario más cercano, lugar en el que le practicaron las pruebas forenses pertinentes para determinar si hubo o no violación.

Según ha informado este miércoles el medio local Ideal, ninguno de los dos agresores tenía antecedentes policiales. El primero de ellos, fue detenido ese mismo fin de semana, mientras que el segundo agresor, fue apresado este miércoles.

