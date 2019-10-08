Público
Violencia machista Detienen a dos jóvenes por agredir sexualmente a la exnovia de uno de ellos

La mujer volvía a su casa y se encontró con su expareja, que la invitó a subir a su domicilio a fumar junto con un amigo. Una vez en la vivienda, los dos jóvenes la obligaron a mantener relaciones sexuales y le causaron lesiones debidas a los agarres y forcejeos.

telefono maltrato 016

Dos jóvenes de 22 y 20 años han sido detenidos por la Policía Nacional en Málaga por su supuesta implicación en la agresión sexual a la exnovia de uno de ellos, quien la invitó a subir a su casa a fumar.

Los hechos ocurrieron durante la madrugada del pasado viernes en la capital malagueña, cuando la mujer volvía a su casa y se encontró con su expareja, que la invitó a subir a su domicilio a fumar junto con un amigo, a lo que ella accedió, según ha informado la Policía en un comunicado.

Según las pesquisas policiales, una vez en la vivienda, los dos jóvenes, de nacionalidad española, la obligaron a mantener relaciones sexuales y le causaron lesiones debidas a los agarres y forcejeos.

Cuando los presuntos agresores se quedaron dormidos, la víctima aprovechó para escapar del lugar y al llegar a su casa narró a su compañero de piso lo sucedido, y ambos acudieron a un centro hospitalario de Málaga, que activó el protocolo para este tipo de conductas penales.

Tras recibir asistencia médica, la mujer fue acompañada a dependencias policiales, donde interpuso una denuncia, que ha motivado la detención de los dos jóvenes denunciados por su presunta implicación en un delito de agresión sexual.

SI NECESITAS AYUDA, PUEDES AL 016, SIN COSTE LAS 24 HORAS DEL DÍA.

