La Sección Primera de la Audiencia Provincial de A Coruña ha condenado a un hombre vecino de Arteixo (A Coruña) a diez años de cárcel, así como a cinco años de libertad vigilada, por cometer un delito de abuso sexual a menor de 16 años con acceso carnal, según informa el Tribunal Superior de Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG).
Además, le ha impuesto la prohibición de aproximarse a menos de 500 metros de la víctima, de su domicilio, centro docente, o de cualquier lugar donde se encuentre, así como de comunicarse con ella por cualquier medio durante 12 años.
El tribunal considera probado que a finales de enero y principios de febrero de 2017, en el interior de un vehículo aparcado en la zona de Vilaboa (Culleredo), el acusado, de 26 años, mantuvo relaciones sexuales con la menor, que tenía 13 años, "pese a que tenía conocimiento de su edad y de que esa circunstancia condicionaba su consentimiento".
A partir de ese momento, según los magistrados, mantuvo relaciones sexuales con la víctima "en diversas ocasiones", la última en agosto de 2017.
Argumentos del tribunal
La Audiencia indica en la sentencia que la declaración de la menor es "convincente", pues aportó "suficientes detalles sobre los hechos" y, además, por estar "corroborada por elementos objetivos, por prueba testifical de cargo y por las propias deficiencias y contradicciones de las declaraciones autoexculpatorias del acusado".
"Pretender alegar que la declaración se produce como represalia por un amor despechado parece un argumento bastante débil porque no se observan trazas de esa emoción en la menor", destaca el tribunal.
También subraya que la víctima precisó "que en un primer momento se sintió deslumbrada porque alguien de la edad del acusado se fijase en ella, pero que esa confusión inicial se deshizo al comprobar el móvil sexual que le guiaba y porque la amenazaba para prolongar sus propósitos en el tiempo".
