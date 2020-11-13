Estás leyendo: La directora de Público, Virginia P. Alonso, participa este viernes en una jornada por la Eliminación de la Violencia contra las Mujeres

Violencia machista La directora de Público, Virginia P. Alonso, participa este viernes en una jornada por la Eliminación de la Violencia contra las Mujeres

En el marco de esta jornada se han incluido un total de 10 actividades que incluyen conferencias y proyecciones, con motivo de la prevención de las violencias machistas, que tiene lugar el 25 de noviembre.

Jornada por el Día Internacional contra la violencia hacia las mujeres. Ayuntamiento de Palma

Madrid

público

La directora de Público, Virginia P. Alonso, participa este jueves en una jornada por la Eliminación de la Violencia contra las Mujeres, en una conferencia sobre 'Periodismo con perspectiva de género', a las 16.30 horas, organizada por el Ayuntamiento de Palma de Mallorca.  

En concreto, esta iniciativa, cuyas actividades también se podrán seguir por Internet, ofrece tres conferencias, dos jornadas temáticas, una lectura poética, la proyección de un cortometraje y una obra teatral de Towanda Rebels, ha precisado este miércoles el Consistorio en una nota de prensa.

Cartel sobre la celebración del día internacional contra la violencia hacia las mujeres. Ayuntamiento de Palma

La regidor de Justicia Social, Feminismo y Lgtbi, Sonia Vivas, ha lamentado que Palma suma este año una cifras "insólitas", con tres mujeres asesinadas, por lo que considera que "este 25N es más importante que nunca", pues considera que, a pesar de la pandemia del coronavirus, "no se puede perder el sentimiento de colectividad".

Así, la regidora ha manifestado que es necesario reforzar las redes que el Consistorio ha creado, "desde el feminismo", para "erradicar esta violencia estructural contra las mujeres".

Para asistir a estas actividades, será imprescindible solicitar inscripciones previas, que se podrán realizar a través del correo justiciasocial@palma.cat y de las páginas web www.espaisjoves.cat y www.flassaders.org.

