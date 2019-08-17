La exmujer del hombre buscado por las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad como presunto autor de la muerte de su pareja, la cirujana María Pilar C.P., en Madrid, le denunció por amenazas a través de WhatssApp el mismo día que supuestamente acabó a golpes y puñaladas con la vida de la doctora.
Fuentes de la Policía Nacional han confirmado que la mujer se personó en la Comisaría de Alicante el viernes por la mañana para denunciar las amenazas que recibió el día anterior por mensajes a través del teléfono móvil por el presunto asesino de María Pilar C.P.
Al realizar la valoración personal de riesgo, el sistema VioGen de seguimiento de casos de violencia machista, determinó que esta mujer tenía "riesgo extremo" de violencia de género, por lo que se le dio "protección integral de forma continua".
Según las mismas fuentes, la mujer, que vive en Alicante, y el hombre buscado por las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del Estado tenían hijos en común, aunque no han confirmado cuántos.
El presunto asesino sigue pues desaparecido, pero la Policía cuenta con un testimonio clave: un amigo aseguró que el homicida le llamó para decirle que había matado a su compañera y para pedirle ayuda para deshacerse del cadáver.
Es la víctima 39 de este año y la 1.014 desde el 1 de enero de 2003 hasta el día de hoy. En Madrid, es la quinta mujer asesinada por violencia machista. Además, tres menores han sido asesinados en crímenes machistas, que han dejado huérfanos a otros 27 niños por los asesinatos de sus madres.
María Pilar, una doctora cirujana de 49 años que trabajaba en el Hospital de la Princesa, no contaba con orden de protección aunque esto era así porque no quiso interponer denuncia ni pedir la orden de protección cuando su pareja fue detenida a finales de 2018 por agredirla en plena calle.
