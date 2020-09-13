oviedoActualizado:
Una mujer ha fallecido esta madrugada en el Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA) tras ser agredida por un hombre -presumiblemente su pareja-, que ya ha sido detenido, en el entorno de la Plaza de Primo de Rivera de Oviedo.
Según ha señalado a Efe un portavoz policial, los hechos tuvieron lugar en torno a las diez de la noche de ayer y los investigadores barajan todas las hipótesis, aunque los primeros indicios apuntan a que podría tratarse de un crimen de violencia machista.
Las mismas fuentes han eludido dar más datos a la espera de que se conozca el resultado de la autopsia y de que el presunto agresor pase a disposición judicial.
