Fallece una mujer tras ser agredida por un hombre en Oviedo

Los investigadores barajan todas las hipótesis, aunque los primeros indicios apuntan a que podría tratarse de un crimen de violencia machista.

La mujer agredida falleció en el Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias.
La mujer agredida falleció en el Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias.

Una mujer ha fallecido esta madrugada en el Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA) tras ser agredida por un hombre -presumiblemente su pareja-, que ya ha sido detenido, en el entorno de la Plaza de Primo de Rivera de Oviedo.

Según ha señalado a Efe un portavoz policial, los hechos tuvieron lugar en torno a las diez de la noche de ayer y los investigadores barajan todas las hipótesis, aunque los primeros indicios apuntan a que podría tratarse de un crimen de violencia machista.

Las mismas fuentes han eludido dar más datos a la espera de que se conozca el resultado de la autopsia y de que el presunto agresor pase a disposición judicial.

