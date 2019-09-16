La Fiscalía ha decidido elevar a agresión sexual su acusación contra los seis procesados por haber violado, por turnos, a una menor durante un botellón en Manresa (Barcelona) y ha aumentado la petición de pena hasta entre 14 y 15 años de cárcel.
El Ministerio Público ha modificado así su imputación, que inicialmente calificó de abuso sexual contra los seis jóvenes que presuntamente violaron a una chica de 14 años en 2016 y cuyo juicio se ha reanudado este lunes ante la sección 22 de la Audiencia de Barcelona, donde quedará visto para sentencia.
Según la fiscal, los seis autores de la violación múltiple, ocurrida en una fábrica abandonada de Manresa actuaron conforme a una "organización criminal" y se valieron de su superioridad numérica para "intimidar" a la víctima, aprovechándose de su "complexión menuda", "su temprana edad" y que esta se encontraba "bajo el influjo de las drogas" y tenía "nublados el entendimiento, la voluntad y la capacidad de reacción".
