Agentes de la Guardia Civil investigan una presunta agresión sexual grupal sufrida por una menor de 17 años el pasado fin de semana en Gines (Sevilla). Fue la madre de la joven la quien la llevó al hospital Macarena de Sevilla.
Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han informado de que los hechos se habrían cometido durante la celebración del carnaval de Gines el pasado sábado, sin que haya trascendido el número de personas que habría participado en la presunta agresión.
Los médicos elevaron un informe que estudia un juzgado de Sevilla, que a su vez comunicó el caso a la Guardia Civil de Mairena del Aljarafe, para que iniciase la investigación.
El Ayuntamiento de Gines ha informado, en un comunicado, de que fue alertado este fin de semana por la aparición de mensajes en las redes sociales relacionados con este tema, y “estableció contacto inmediato con la Policía Local y con la Guardia Civil”. Ha detallado que “el desfile de Carnaval se desarrolló en horario de 14:30 a 21:00 horas, a lo que siguió la celebración en el Pabellón Cubierto hasta la 1:00 de la madrugada, transcurriendo estos festejos sin que se tenga constancia de ningún tipo de incidencia destacable”.
La menor aún no ha tramitado una denuncia, según las fuentes, que indican que la Fiscalía de Menores de Sevilla también ha sido informada, en previsión de que pueda haber menores de edad implicados en el caso.
