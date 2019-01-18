Público
Violencia machista La Policía investiga como violencia de género el asesinato de una abogada en Zaragoza 

El cuerpo de una mujer de 48 años, cuya desaparición denunció su marido el jueves, ha sido hallado en un piso de la calle Pradilla de la capital aragonesa. El domicilio es propiedad del asesino machista de Patricia Maurel en 2003, por el que fue condenado a 18 años de cárcel, y la víctima se encargó de su defensa. El presunto asesino estaba en libertad condicional.

Una mujer protesta contra la violencia machista.- EFE

Una mujer ha muerto asesinada en Zaragoza la noche del jueves, muerte que se está investigando como un caso de violencia de género, según han informado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno a Europa Press.

La víctima, de 48 años de edad, era abogada de profesión y según informaciones publicadas en 2003, entonces defendió a su presunto asesino. El marido de la fallecida denunció ayer por la tarde su desaparición y el cuerpo de la mujer se ha localizado esta madrugada, entre la 01.30 horas y las 02.00

El cuerpo de la mujer fue hallado en una vivienda de la calle Pradilla de la capital aragonesa en la que residía el presunto autor del crimen, José Javier Salvador Calvo, de 50 años, quien se suicidó esta misma semana en Teruel al arrojarse por el viaducto, informa EFE.

El hombre fue condenado a 18 años de cárcel por asesinar a su mujer, Patricia Maurel, en 2003 en la localidad turolense de La Puebla de Híjar y estaba en libertad condicional desde enero de 2017, según fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Aragón. Patricia Maurel tenía entonces 29 años, era madre de tres hijos y recibió once disparos, recuerda El Heraldo.

Por aquellos hechos, José Javier Salvador fue condenado a 18 años de cárcel tras entregarse y confesar el crimen.

