madridActualizado:
La Guardia Civil ha encontrado el cuerpo de una mujer en una fosa séptica de una vivienda del municipio tinerfeño de Santa Úrsula después de que ayer fuera detenida su expareja.
Fuentes de la Guardia Civil informan a Efe de que una tercera persona había denunciado que desde el fin de semana no se había visto a la mujer y alertaba de una posible agresión machista. Ante esta denuncia, se comenzó la investigación ante los indicios de un posible hecho delictivo y se detuvo a la expareja de la mujer.
Trascendió que el cuerpo de la víctima apareció en el interior de la fosa séptica del inmueble donde el presunto asesino residía con ella, a la que ya había agredido en otras ocasiones. En una de las agresiones la víctima solicitó una orden de protección que le fue concedida.
La Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género informó ayer en su cuenta de Twitter de que se estaba recabando datos por un presunto asesinato de una mujer en Tenerife, un caso que la Guardia Civil confirmó a Efe que investigaba aunque sin precisar ningún dato al respecto, ni siquiera sobre el hallazgo del cuerpo.
Al parecer la mujer vivía en la zona alta del municipio de Santa Úrsula y mantuvo una relación con el detenido hasta el mes de mayo cuando lo denunció por agresión durante el confinamiento por la pandemia de covid-19.
Fuentes de la investigación indican que en ese momento el hombre fue detenido por la Policía Local y la mujer rompió la relación. La Delegación del Gobierno en Canarias tampoco ha precisado ninguna información al respecto.
La expareja ha sido detenida tras el testimonio de una tercera persona, un hombre al que él mismo pidió ayuda para deshacerse del cuerpo. El testigo tras conocer el hecho acudió a la Guardia Civil para denunciar lo sucedido.
016: Teléfono de atención a las víctimas de malos tratos. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica
