gijón
La Policía Local de Gijón ha encontrado este lunes el cuerpo sin vida de una mujer de 40 años con evidentes signos de violencia en su domicilio, han informado a Efe fuentes del Ayuntamiento y de la Policía Nacional.
El hallazgo ha tenido lugar en una vivienda ubicada en la zona de Cuatro Caminos, en el barrio gijonés de La Calzada.
El suceso, del que no han trascendido más datos, está siendo investigado por la Policía Nacional, que, entre otras hipótesis, se plantea la posibilidad de que se trate de un caso de violencia machista, han añadido fuentes del cuerpo.
