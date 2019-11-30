Público
Violencia Machista Herida grave una joven en Madrid tras ser apuñalada presuntamente por su expareja 

La joven, de 24 años, presentaba un total de seis heridas repartidas en abdomen, brazos, hombro y muslos 

telefono maltrato 016

Una joven de 24 años ha sido trasladada este sábado al Hospital Gregorio Marañón en estado grave tras haber sido apuñalada presuntamente por su expareja hasta en seis ocasiones en su domicilio de Vallecas, han informado fuentes policiales.

Ha sido la propia mujer quien ha llamado a los servicios de emergencias sobre las 15 horas. Hasta su domicilio, en el número 7 de la calle Martín Muñoz de las Posadas, se ha desplazado una UVI móvil y Policía Nacional.

Un portavoz de Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid ha explicado que la joven presentaba un total de seis heridas repartidas en abdomen, brazos, hombro y muslos. Una de las heridas en uno de los muslos ha provocado que pierda "bastante sangre", pero no ha perdido la consciencia en ningún momento. Tras ser estabilizada, ha sido trasladada en estado grave al Hospital Gregorio Marañón.

Agentes de la Policía Nacional se encargan de investigar lo ocurrido y tratan de localizar para su detención a la expareja sentimental de la joven.

