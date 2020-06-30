Estás leyendo: Un hombre rocía con sosa cáustica a una mujer y a su hija en Sant Feliu de Guíxols

Violencia machista Un hombre rocía con sosa cáustica a una mujer y a su hija en Sant Feliu de Guíxols

La víctima había presentado al menos siete denuncias contra su agresor. 

Imagen de archivo de una manifestación contra la violencia machista. EFE/David Fernández
Un hombre atacó este pasado lunes a una mujer y a su hija de cinco años en Sant Feliu de Guíxols, en Girona, con sosa cáustica causándole a la madre  graves afectaciones en el rostro y el cuerpo, de las que se recuperan en el hospital. La menor sufre también alguna afectación pero de carácter leve. 

Según avanza Nius Diari​o, la víctima había denunciado siete veces a su agresor. De acuerdo con este medio, el marido y los padres de la mujer, de 35 años, detallan que el acoso empezó cuando la víctima trató de romper la relación extramatrimonial que mantenía con el agresor.

La agresión se produjo en la vía pública, según han informado los Mossos d'Esquadra. Tras lanzar la sosa cáustica, el agresor se dio a la fuga y los agentes, que han abierto una investigación al respecto, le están buscando para detenerle.

*Corrección: Esta noticia ha sido modificada después de su publicación para añadir información que se ha conocido tras la publicación del artículo

