Violencia machista Un hombre asesina a su expareja en Córdoba

El presunto asesino trató de quitarse después la vida.

Un hombre ha asesinado presuntamente a su expareja sobre las 12.30 horas de este lunes en su domicilio de Posadas, en Córdoba. El supuesto asesino después ha intentado quitarse la vida.

La Guardia Civil investiga este homicidio como un posible caso de violencia machista ya que las primeras informaciones apuntan a que la expareja de la mujer entró en su domicilio y la acuchilló, causándole la muerte en la propia vivienda, han informado fuentes cercanas al caso.

El presunto agresor ha intentado quitarse la vida posteriormente, y, tras ser atendido en el lugar de los hechos, ha sido evacuado al Hospital Universitario Reina Sofía, en Córdoba.

Las mismas fuentes han indicado que existen testigos del suceso, por lo que la investigación se está llevando a cabo con bastante celeridad.

