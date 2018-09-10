Una mujer de 29 años ha sido asesinada, al parecer con un arma blanca, supuestamente por su marido, de 51 años, que después se ha suicidado en su vivienda de La Caridad, en el concejo asturiano de El Franco, han informado a Efe fuentes de la Guardia Civil.
La pareja tenía dos hijos menores que se encontraban en la vivienda en el momento del suceso, han añadido fuentes cercanas a la investigación.
El Instituto Armado recibió el aviso la pasada medianoche tras hallarse el cuerpo del hombre colgado en una ventana. Posteriormente fue encontrado en el interior de la vivienda el cadáver de la mujer, presuntamente asesinada con un arma blanca.
Al lugar se trasladaron varias patrullas de Luarca y agentes de la Policía Judicial y de Criminalística.
La Guardia Civil tuvo que pedir la ayuda de los Bomberos para descolgar el cuerpo sin vida del hombre de la ventana. Posteriormente, los cuerpos fueron trasladados al Instituto de Medicina Legal para practicarles la autopsia.
Fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Asturias (TSJA) han informado de que, por el momento, no consta que hubiese denuncias previas por violencia machista ni por otro motivo entre la pareja, que tenía dos hijos menores.
Las diligencias que se han abierto en el juzgado de Castropol son por violencia sobre la mujer "atendiendo a los indicios encontrados en la vivienda", han señalado desde el Alto Tribunal.
Ésta sería la víctima 31 por violencia machista en lo que va de año, tras el asesinato de otra mujer en Zaragoza el pasado 6 de septiembre.
Además, según las estadísticas oficiales y con los dos hijos que tenía esta pareja, ya son diecisiete los menores que han quedado huérfanos por este tipo de violencia.
