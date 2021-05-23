Estás leyendo: Un hombre asesina a su mujer en Zaragaza

Violencia machista Un hombre asesina a su mujer en Zaragaza

La policía ha detenido al presunto autor después de que se intentara suicidar.

El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 51 idiomas diferentes.
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 51 idiomas diferentes. M. Igualdad / Europa Press

Un hombre, que se ha arrojado al vacío desde una vivienda del barrio de Las Fuentes de Zaragoza en la noche del sábado, ha sido detenido por la Policía Nacional como presunto autor del asesinato de una mujer con la que mantenía una relación sentimental.

Al acceder al piso, la Policía Nacional ha encontrado el cuerpo sin vida de la mujer.

Como consecuencia de la caída, el hombre ha sido ingresado en la UCI de un centro hospitalario de la capital aragonesa y está detenido y custodiado.

Los hechos se han producido en un piso de la calle Leopoldo Romeo de Zaragoza y la llamada avisando de que una persona se había arrojado al vacío ha entrado sobre las 12:45 horas, han informado fuentes de la Policía Nacional.

Al lugar han acudido servicios sanitarios, policiales y de los Bomberos de Zaragoza.

El hecho lo está investigando el Grupo de Homicidios de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Aragón que se ha hecho cargo del caso.

