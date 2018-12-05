Un hombre se ha atrincherado en una vivienda de O Grove (Pontevedra) tras registrarse un tiroteo en su interior, un suceso que las autoridades investigan como un caso de violencia machista.
Fuentes de la investigación han confirmado que en el lugar de los hechos, en una céntrica calle de la localidad pontevedresa, se encuentran agentes de la Guardia Civil y de la Policía Local para convencer al hombre de que se entregue.
Testigos presenciales aseguran que los servicios de emergencia han rescatado por una ventana a una mujer herida.
Las mismas fuentes explican que existía denuncia previa contra el hombre, presunto autor del disparo, de ahí que en principio el caso, que se produjo entre las 12.00 y las 13.00 horas de este miércoles, esté siendo investigado como violencia machista.
La mujer está "fuera de peligro", señalan las fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno. La Guardia Civil trataba de entrar en torno a las 14.00 horas en el piso, donde se encontraba el hombre y supuestamente se oyeron un par de disparos.
