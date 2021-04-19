LEÓN
Una mujer de 36 años ha sido asesinada esta madrugada en Mansilla de las Mulas (León) supuestamente a manos de su pareja, que ha sido detenido por homicidio por la Guardia Civil, que investiga los hechos como un posible caso de violencia machista.
El detenido se encuentra a la espera de pasar a disposición judicial, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Castilla y León. Por su parte, la Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género ha informado de que investiga la naturaleza machista del asesinato; de confirmarse, sería el séptimo asesinato por violencia de género en 2021 y el número 1.085 desde 2003.
En un mensaje en Twitter, la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha trasladado su apoyo a la familia de la víctima. "Ningún esfuerzo es suficiente mientras no lleguemos a tiempo. No descansamos para erradicar la violencia de género. #NiUnaMenos", ha escrito.
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 52 idiomas diferentes, al igual que el correo 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. También se presta atención mediante Whatsapp en el teléfono 600000016.
