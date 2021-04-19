Estás leyendo: Un hombre es detenido en León por asesinar a su pareja, una mujer de 36 años

La Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género ha informado de que investiga la naturaleza machista del asesinato: sería el séptimo por violencia de género en 2021 y el número 1.085 desde 2003.

Un operario coloca un lazo de apoyo a las víctimas de violencia de género en la fachada del Ministerio de Sanidad. EFE
Una mujer de 36 años ha sido asesinada esta madrugada en Mansilla de las Mulas (León) supuestamente a manos de su pareja, que ha sido detenido por homicidio por la Guardia Civil, que investiga los hechos como un posible caso de violencia machista.

El detenido se encuentra a la espera de pasar a disposición judicial, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Castilla y León. Por su parte, la Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género ha informado de que investiga la naturaleza machista del asesinato; de confirmarse, sería el séptimo asesinato por violencia de género en 2021 y el número 1.085 desde 2003.

En un mensaje en Twitter, la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha trasladado su apoyo a la familia de la víctima. "Ningún esfuerzo es suficiente mientras no lleguemos a tiempo. No descansamos para erradicar la violencia de género. #NiUnaMenos", ha escrito.

El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 52 idiomas diferentes, al igual que el correo 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. También se presta atención mediante Whatsapp en el teléfono 600000016.

