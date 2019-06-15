Público
Violencia machista Un hombre detenido en Sopela por atropellar y herir gravemente a su ex pareja

El detenido conducía de madrugada un vehículo que ha embestido contra dos mujeres que se encontraban apoyadas en otro turismo y después ha huido del lugar.

Dos agentes de la Ertzaintza. EFE

Un hombre de 26 años ha sido detenido por la Ertzaintza acusado de atropellar con un vehículo a su expareja, a la que dejó herida grave, y a otra mujer en la localidad vizcaína de Sopela, ha informado el departamento vasco de Seguridad.

Los hechos han tenido lugar sobre las 6:00 de la madrugada en la calle Ander Deuna, de Sopela, donde el conductor de un vehículo ha embestido contra dos mujeres que se encontraban apoyadas en otro turismo y después ha huido del lugar.

Una de las mujeres ha resultado con heridas graves y la otra ha sufrido contusiones, por lo que ambas han sido trasladadas al hospital de Cruces.

Sobre las 7.40 horas de la mañana, la Ertzaintza ha localizado el vehículo utilizado en el atropello en las inmediaciones del domicilio del propietario, que es la expareja de la mujer herida de gravedad, tras lo que el hombre, de 26 años, ha sido arrestado.

La Ertzaintza encuadra el caso en un delito de violencia de género.

