Público
Público

Violencia Machista Una mujer de 36 años es asesinada por su pareja en El Prat de Llobregat 

El presunto autor de los hechos, de 44 años, se ha entregado a los Mossos poco después de descubrirse el cadáver.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de un vehículo de los Mossos d'escuadra. / MOSSOS D'ESCUADRA

Imagen de archivo de un vehículo de los Mossos d'escuadra. / MOSSOS D'ESCUADRA

Una mujer de 36 años ha sido asesinada por su pareja, un hombre de 44 años que se ha entregado a los Mossos d'Esquadra en una comisaría de El Prat de Llobregat (Barcelona), en el noveno crimen de violencia machista en Cataluña en 2019.

Según ha adelantado la Cadena Ser y han confirmado fuentes de la investigación, el cadáver de la mujer ha sido localizado durante la mañana de este lunes con signos de violencia, en concreto lesiones de arma blanca, en un piso de El Prat.

Poco después de que se localizara el cadáver y de que los Mossos abrieran una investigación, un hombre de nacionalidad española, que mantenía una relación sentimental con la víctima, se ha entregado en una comisaría de la policía catalana, donde ha sido detenido como autor de este crimen machista.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad