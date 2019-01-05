Los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron anoche a un vecino de Tarragona por haber atacado en plena calle a su expareja con un cuchillo, según informan fuentes policiales.
La víctima sigue ingresada en el hospital Joan XXIII de Tarragona, aunque no se teme por su vida, según fuentes del centro sanitario.
El ataque se produjo sobre las 20:00 horas muy cerca del ambulatorio del barrio tarraconense de Sant Pere i Sant Pau, cuando la mujer, de 43 años y vecina del barrio, paseaba a su perro.
El detenido, presuntamente, la atacó con un cuchillo delante de varios testigos y huyó rápidamente del lugar.
Los testigos alertaron enseguida al teléfono de emergencias 112 y, gracias a su colaboración, los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron al agresor poco después.
Se trata de la expareja de la víctima, un hombre 42 años que está pendiente de pasar a disposición judicial.
La mujer fue trasladada en ambulancia al hospital Joan XXIII, donde permanece ingresada.
