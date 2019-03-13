La Guardia Civil y la Policía Local han hallado en la tarde de este miércoles a una mujer herida grave con un corte por arma blanca en el cuello en su vivienda del municipio onubense de Bollullos Par del Condado, donde han encontrado a un menor, así como a un hombre fallecido en el corral contiguo de la vivienda.
Según han informado fuentes del Instituto Armado, la mujer ha sido trasladada en helicóptero al Hospital Virgen del Rocío de Sevilla debido a la gravedad de las heridas. Asimismo, las mismas fuentes han indicado que el varón, que no tenía antecedentes por malos tratos, se encontraba bajo tratamiento psicológico.
De otro lado, fuentes municipales han confirmado de que el menor presente en el domicilio salió con la ropa ensangrentada pidiendo ayuda y fue a auxiliarle la concejal de Bienestar Social, Maruja Cadaval, que vive en las inmediaciones y fue quien avisó a la Guardia Civil.
Posible caso de violencia de género
Por su parte, un portavoz del servicio coordinado de Emergencias 112 Andalucía a ha informado de que sobre las 15:15 horas se ha recibido un aviso de una presunta agresión machista en la calle Delgado Hernández de Bollullos Par del Condado.
De manera inmediata, el centro coordinador ha movilizado a la Empresa de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES) y a la Guardia Civil, que ha indicado al 112 que han abierto una investigación ante un posible caso de violencia de género.
