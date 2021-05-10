valència
Un hombre ha matado este domingo a su expareja, una mujer de 60 años, y se ha quitado la vida posteriormente en la localidad valenciana de Sagunto, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la Policía Nacional.
Sobre el presunto autor de los hechos pesaba una orden de alejamiento que le prohibía acercarse a la víctima. Los hechos han ocurrido pasadas las 20.00 horas de este domingo cuando los vecinos de un edificio de Sagunto han alertado a la Policía tras escuchar unos gritos.
Los agentes han llegado al lugar y han comprobado que la mujer, de 60 años, había fallecido como consecuencia de las puñaladas supuestamente causadas por su expareja. El presunto autor de los hechos, del que no se ha precisado la edad, se quitó la vida tras cometer el crimen lanzándose al vacío desde un cuarto piso al llegar la Policía, según las mismas fuentes.
