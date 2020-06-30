Estás leyendo: Un hombre rocía con sosa cáustica a su mujer y a su hija en Sant Feliu de Guíxols

Para este mediodía se ha convocado una concentración de rechazo a este nuevo caso de violencia machista.

Imagen de archivo de una manifestación contra la violencia machista. EFE/David Fernández

Un hombre atacó este lunes a su mujer y a su hija de cinco años en Sant Feliu de Guíxols, en Girona, con sosa cáustica causándoles graves afectaciones en el rostro y el cuerpo, de las que se recuperan en el hospital.

La agresión se produjo en la vía pública, cerca del domicilio en el que vivía la pareja y su hija, según han informado los Mossos d'Esquadra. Tras lanzar la sosa cáustica, el agresor se dio a la fuga y los Mossos d'Esquadra, que han abierto una investigación al respecto, le están buscando para detenerle.

Para este mediodía se ha convocado una concentración de rechazo a este nuevo caso de violencia machista, un acto que tendrá lugar a las 12 horas frente al Ayuntamiento del municipio.

