barcelona
Un hombre atacó este lunes a su mujer y a su hija de cinco años en Sant Feliu de Guíxols, en Girona, con sosa cáustica causándoles graves afectaciones en el rostro y el cuerpo, de las que se recuperan en el hospital.
La agresión se produjo en la vía pública, cerca del domicilio en el que vivía la pareja y su hija, según han informado los Mossos d'Esquadra. Tras lanzar la sosa cáustica, el agresor se dio a la fuga y los Mossos d'Esquadra, que han abierto una investigación al respecto, le están buscando para detenerle.
Para este mediodía se ha convocado una concentración de rechazo a este nuevo caso de violencia machista, un acto que tendrá lugar a las 12 horas frente al Ayuntamiento del municipio.
