Los indicios más significativos hallados en la vivienda de Iznájar (Córdoba) donde ha sido encontrada muerta una pareja por disparos de escopeta avalan la violencia machista como principal hipótesis del suceso, aunque deberá ser la autopsia la que confirme las causas de las dos muertes.
Fuentes cercanas al caso han explicado que en el domicilio de la pareja, un hombre de 53 años y una mujer de 51, se ha hallado una escopeta, para la que el varón tenía sus permisos en regla, así como una carta manuscrita.
El cuerpo de la mujer se encontraba en el interior de la vivienda, ubicada en la carretera que une las localidades cordobesas de Rute e Iznájar, mientras que el del hombre ha sido hallado junto a la puerta de la casa al lado de la escopeta.
Por otra parte, fuentes de la investigación han explicado que fue uno de los hijos de la pareja el que encontró los cadáveres y avisó a la Guardia Civil, que acordonó la zona hasta la llegada de la autoridad judicial.
Sobre las 18:00 horas se ordenó el levantamiento de los cuerpos, que fueron trasladados al Instituto de Medina Legal de la capital de Córdoba, donde se les practicará la autopsia para determinar las causas de las muertes. Aunque no existían denuncias previas por maltrato, todo apunta a que la escopeta encontrada habría sido la utilizada por el hombre para asesinar a la mujer y luego quitarse la vida.
