Según las primeras hipótesis se podría tratar de un crimen por violencia machista.

El teléfono 016 continúa ofreciendo servicio a todas las mujeres que estén siendo objeto de violencia machista. EFE
Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan el asesinato de una mujer degollada en el interior de un piso en el barrio del Raval de Barcelona, en un crimen que, según las primeras hipótesis, podría ser de violencia machista.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes cercanas al caso, el cadáver de la mujer ha sido localizado en el interior del piso, situado en la Rambla del Raval.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra mantienen una investigación abierta para intentar aclarar las circunstancias de este crimen y detener a su autor.

