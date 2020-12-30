Estás leyendo: Investigan si hay relación entre el hallazgo de unos huesos y un caso de violencia machista en Gran Canaria

Investigan si hay relación entre el hallazgo de unos huesos y un caso de violencia machista en Gran Canaria

Aún se desconoce si los restos óseos encontrados son humanos.

Un vehículo de la Guardia Civil en una foto de archivo. EFE.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

EFE

La Guardia Civil ha mandado a estudiar si los huesos encontrados a última hora de este martes en un solar de Gáldar (Gran Canaria) son humanos y si pueden estar vinculados a la investigación sobre un presunto crimen machista que se abrió el mismo día en el noroeste de la isla.

Fuentes de la Comandancia de Las Palmas han informado a Efe de que aún se desconoce si los restos óseos encontrados son humanos, pero que trabaja con esa hipótesis el Grupo de Personas de la Policía Judicial de la Comandancia de Las Palmas.

Este operativo policial fue activado pasado el mediodía de ayer martes cuando, a las 12:23 horas, el Centro Coordinador de Emergencias y Seguridad (CECOES) 112 del Gobierno de Canarias recibió una llamada de una persona en la que le alertaba de que hacía varios días no podía contactar con su amiga M.A.I, residente en la isla aunque vasca de nacimiento.

El CECOES activó de inmediato tanto a la Policía Local de Gáldar como a la Guardia Civil y, tras hallarse en un terreno próximo al paseo de Los Guanartemes pruebas compatibles con un hipotético homicidio, entró en escena la Policía Judicial.

Con la llegada de la noche se aplazaron los trabajos y las tareas y pesquisas han sido retomadas durante la mañana. Fuentes próximas al caso han confirmado que se encuentra en busca y captura el compañero sentimental de la mujer, un hombre de 43 años que es natural de Sevilla, y que aún se desconoce si se encuentra en la isla o la ha abandonado en los últimos días.

Este martes, el delegado del Gobierno en Canarias, Anselmo Pestana, dijo a Efe que había "indicios" de que se había podido cometer un crimen por violencia machista en Gáldar, pero que en esos momentos no se había encontrado el cadáver y que la investigación está sujeta al secreto judicial. 

