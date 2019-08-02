Una joven de 20 años, natural de un pueblo de Sevilla, ha denunciado haber sido objeto de una agresión sexual durante las Fiestas Colombinas de Huelva, hechos por los que se ha detenido a J.N.D.M., de 25 años y nacionalidad dominicana, que ya ingresado en prisión por orden judicial.
Los hechos tuvieron lugar en la madrugada del jueves en las inmediaciones del recinto donde desde el pasado martes se celebran las fiestas grandes de la capital onubense.
La joven, según fuentes de la investigación, fue encontrada por unos viandantes la madrugada de este jueves malherida en la calle Sabino Negral, en una zona de arboleda ubicada tras las zonas donde están instaladas las hamburgueserías de dicho recinto.
Estos alertaron a la Policía Local, cuyos agentes se personaron en la zona y prestaron una primera atención a la joven que fue trasladada al hospital Juan Ramón Jiménez de Huelva para valoración, interponiendo con posterioridad la correspondiente denuncia por los hechos ante la Policía Nacional.
El presunto agresor, de nacionalidad dominicana, fue detenido sobre las siete de la mañana y trasladado por los agentes de la Policía Local a la comisaría de la Policía Nacional, bajo cuya custodia quedó hasta que por la tarde pasó a disposición judicial del Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Huelva, en funciones de guardia.
El juez ha decretado su ingreso en prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza y le investiga por un presunto delito de agresión sexual; la causa por estos hechos la llevará el Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Huelva, según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA).
