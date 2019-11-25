Público
Violencia machista Una joven es asesinada en Tenerife en el Día contra la Violencia Machista

El autor, que fue hallado en la vivienda con cortes en las manos, ya ha sido detenido.

Teléfono de atención a las víctimas de violencia machista, en una imagen de archivo. 

Una joven de 26 años ha sido asesinada por su pareja esta madrugada en Granadilla de Abona, en Tenerife. El autor ya ha sido detenido por agentes de la Guardia Civil. 

El hombre, de 29 años, fue hallado en la vivienda con cortes en las manos. Los hechos se han producido en la madrugada de este lunes entre las 04.00 y 05.00 horas.

Según ha relatado la directora del Instituto Canario de Igualdad, Kika Fumero, a Canarias Radio, hubo dos llamadas de alerta al 016 y se activó un dispositivo de seguridad comandado por la Guardia Civil con apoyo de la Policía Local, pero al llegar a la vivienda, la mujer ya había muerto.

Este nuevo caso de violencia machista eleva a 52 las mujeres asesinadas en España. El asesinato se produce en el Día contra la Violencia Machista.

