El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 1 de Ribeira ha decretado la apertura de juicio oral contra José Enrique Abuín, alias El Chicle, por el asesinato de la joven madrileña Diana Quer en agosto de 2016, que será juzgado por un tribunal popular.
El juez instructor ha finalizado la investigación y, tras desestimar la solicitud de sobreseimiento parcial formulada por el investigado, ha emitido el auto de apertura de juicio con tribunal del jurado, que acogerá la Sección sexta de la Audiencia de A Coruña, con sede en Santiago de Compostela.
En su auto, el juez señala que de las diligencias practicadas, sin perjuicio de lo que pueda resultar acreditado en el juicio, se desprenden "indicios suficientes" para que las actuaciones se sigan contra El Chicle por los delitos de asesinato, agresión sexual y detención ilegal, tal y como piden Fiscalía y acusación particular.
Remite al estudio de los terminales telefónicos, que revela los movimientos seguidos por la víctima y el sospechoso; a los estudios médico-forenses y a los elementos hallados durante el levantamiento del cadáver, entre ellos una brida "con una abertura compatible con el estrangulamiento". La versión del acusado, según el instructor, presenta "notables incoherencias e incompatibilidades" con el resultado de las diligencias practicadas.
Además, subraya que resulta "poco creíble" que la víctima abandonase por propia iniciativa el paseo a través del cual regresaba a su casa para acceder a una vía "que no se encontraba en la trayectoria que seguía y que discurre entre naves abandonadas de peores características y en cuyas proximidades se encontraban instalados los vehículos de los feriantes".
