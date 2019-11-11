Público
Violencia machista El juicio por el asesinato de Diana Quer ya tiene jurado popular: cinco hombres y cuatro mujeres juzgarán a 'El Chicle'

Hace dos semanas, el proceso tuvo que aplazarse por problemas para constituir el jurado. El juicio podrá iniciarse este martes.  

10/04/2019.- Imagen de la pantalla de la señal oficial de José Enrique Abuín Gey, alias el Chicle y el único sospechoso de la muerte de la joven Diana Quer en 2017. / EFE

El juicio por el asesinato de Diana Quer ya tiene jurado popular. Cinco hombres y cuatro mujeres serán los encargados de analizar las pruebas para determinar el grado de culpabilidad en los hechos del único acusado, José Enrique Abuín, alias El Chicle.

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Galicia ha informado este lunes de la constitución de este órgano judicial, algo que resultó posible pese a las alegaciones presentadas durante la jornada por motivos médicos, de estudios, conocimiento de la familia de la víctima y haber sido jurado en anteriores ocasiones.

Hace dos semanas, el proceso tuvo que anularse después de que las excusas presentadas por varios de los preseleccionados no alcanzasen el mínimo de 20 candidatos exigidos para realizar esta selección. En esta ocasión, sin embargo, no ha habido contratiempos y el juicio podrá iniciarse este martes.

Superada esta fase y según el calendario previsto, en el primer día de juicio declararán tanto el único acusado del asesinato, José Enrique Abuín Gey como los padres de la víctima, Juan Carlos Quer y Diana López-Pinel, los últimos en calidad de testigos.

Hasta el 18 de noviembre se sucederán las comparecencias de medio centenar de testigos y, desde el día 19 hasta el 21 del mismo mes, tendrán lugar las pruebas periciales. Se prevé que sea el 25 de noviembre cuando se le haga entrega al jurado del objeto de veredicto, tras lo que se iniciará el periodo de deliberación.

