Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Violencia machista El juicio de Diana Quer se retoma con el nuevo intento de formación de jurado

La imposibilidad de conformar el jurado popular tras no alcanzarse el mínimo de veinte candidatos que estipula la ley del jurado obligó a retrasar la vista, que debía comenzar el pasado martes 29 de octubre.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
José Enrique Abuín Gey, alias ‘El Chicle’, durante el juicio por el intento de rapto de una chica en Boiro. / EUROPA PRESS

José Enrique Abuín Gey, alias ‘El Chicle’, durante el juicio por el intento de rapto de una chica en Boiro. / EUROPA PRESS

El juicio por el crimen de Diana Quer, en el que se procesa a José Enrique Abuín Gey alias El Chicle como único acusado, se retoma este lunes con un nuevo intento de selección de los miembros que han de formar parte del jurado popular, paso previo al inicio este martes de la vista oral.

La imposibilidad de conformar el jurado popular tras no alcanzarse el mínimo de veinte candidatos que estipula la ley del jurado obligó a retrasar la vista, que debía comenzar el pasado martes 29 de octubre.

Una vez conformado el jurado, y si no hay incidencias como hace dos semanas, el martes previsiblemente declararán tanto el acusado como los padres de la víctima, Juan Carlos Quer y Diana López-Pinel, los últimos en calidad de testigos.

Hasta el 18 de noviembre su sucederán las declaraciones de medio centenar de testigos y, desde el día 19 hasta el 21 del mismo mes tendrán lugar las pruebas periciales.

Se prevé que sea el 25 de noviembre cuando se le haga entrega al jurado el objeto de veredicto, tras lo que se iniciará el periodo de deliberación.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad