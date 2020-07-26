Estás leyendo: La Justicia da diez días para entrar en prisión a María Salmerón, víctima de violencia machista

La mujer sevillana tendrá que cumplir una pena de 9 meses e indemnizar a su expareja con 3.000 euros.

El juzgado de lo Penal Número 6 de Sevilla ha dado un plazo de diez días para ingresar en prisión a María Salmerón, víctima de violencia de género a la que se cusa de incumplir la custodia compartida. La mujer tendrá que cumplir un plazo de nueve meses de prisión, además de indemnizar con 3.000 euros a su expareja.

En ese sentido, Salmerón ha convocado a los medios este lunes a las puertas de la Audiencia de Sevilla para valorar el requerimiento. La sevillana, según la Justicia, deberá ingresar en prisión por no haber cumplido el régimen de visitas de su hija con su exmarido, quien había sido condenado con penas de cárcel y malos tratos por violencia de género.

El de Salmerón es un caso mediático, ya que, tras haber recibido otras condenas, fue indultada por el Consejo de Ministros a cambio de trabajos en beneficio de la comunidad. 

