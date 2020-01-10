El Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Elche investiga, con la colaboración de la Fiscalía, a un hombre acusado de maltratar y abusar sexualmente de su hija de 19 años. El hombre está acusado de un delito de presunto maltrato y de otro de abuso sexual. Actualmente, la investigación se centra en determinar si este y la víctima mantenían una relación sentimental, así como la filiación del bebé para determinar si también es hijo del investigado.
Según señala el diario Información, la joven pasó parte de su infancia bajo tutela de la Generalitat después de que su padre, el ahora investigado, ingresara en prisión. Al cabo de los años, tras quedar en libertad, el hombre contactó con su hija, que entonces tenía 16 años. Posteriormente, por causas que no han trascendido, la menor se trasladó a vivir con su progenitor y se quedó embarazada.
La detención del hombre tuvo lugar el pasado miércoles, 8 de enero, después de que la joven, ayudada de una vecina, le acusara de haberla agredido, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de la investigación.
El hombre, tras prestar declaración ante el juez, ha quedado en libertad provisional, "al no haber petición de prisión por ninguna de las partes del procedimiento", y se le ha impuesto como medida cautelar una orden de alejamiento de la víctima. El juzgado, también, ha acordado una pericial psicológica respecto a la víctima, según ha informado el TSJCV.
En este caso, se tendrá que dilucidar si por sus "circunstancias excepcionales", la causa es competencia del Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer o "ha de sustanciarse ante un juzgado de Instrucción de carácter ordinario", apuntan las mismas fuentes.
