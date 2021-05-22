La cantante Lady Gaga ha reconocido en una entrevista con la periodista Oprah Winfrey que, cuando tenía 19 años, se quedó embarazada después de ser víctima de abusos sexuales.

La artista ha hecho la cantante en el documental The Me You Can’t See que se emite en Apple Tv y que es presentado por Winfrey, quien entrevistará a otras personalidades. Gaga explica a la emblemática periodista que fue un productor – de quien prefiere no desvelar el nombre– quien le amenazó con no seguir lanzando su música si no se desnudaba. Entonces, según relata, la violó y ella se quedó embarazada.

"No se lo conté a nadie durante más de siete años. No sabía cómo aceptarlo, no sabía cómo no culparme a mí misma. Me cambió el cuerpo y la manera de pensar. Sentí dolor, se me entumecía el cuerpo y luego me puse enferma durante semanas", dice, para terminar reconociendo que "nunca" fue capaz de "lidiar con ese momento", el cual se convirtió en una fuente de estrés que se alargó durante una década.

El trauma llevo a la cantante a autolesionarse durante años. No en vano, reconoce que contarlo le ha ayudado a salir adelante. "Ahora siempre le digo a la gente: 'Cuéntaselo a alguien, no se lo demuestres a nadie. Abre tu corazón a alguien más porque, te lo digo, he pasado por eso y la gente necesita ayuda'".

