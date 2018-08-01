El hombre que fue detenido por la Policía Nacional por su presunta implicación en la agresión sexual denunciada por una joven en Málaga capital la madrugada del pasado domingo ha sido puesto en libertad sin cargos, según han informado a Efe fuentes policiales.
Tras realizar las comprobaciones oportunas, los investigadores han determinado que "no hay indicios de su participación en los hechos denunciados", según las fuentes, que han añadido que la investigación continúa abierta hasta el total esclarecimiento de la supuesta agresión sexual.
La joven denunció que fue atacada por tres hombres bajo uno de los puentes del río Guadalmedina y que, mientras uno de ellos la violaba, los otros dos la sujetaban por los brazos y le tapaban la boca.
Después de que los presuntos agresores se marcharan, la mujer relató que se puso otra ropa que llevaba en el bolso y tiró a un contenedor los pantalones y la ropa interior que se había quitado, pero no pudo avisar a la Policía porque su teléfono no tenía batería.
Mientras caminaba, se encontró con una conocida en las inmediaciones del estadio de fútbol La Rosaleda, se fue con ella a casa y llamó a su novio, con el que se trasladó a un centro hospitalario
