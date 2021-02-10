Estás leyendo: Un niño de 13 años llama al 112 para alertar de la agresión machista que estaba sufriendo su madre

Un niño de 13 años llama al 112 para alertar de la agresión machista que estaba sufriendo su madre 

La mujer ha sido trasladada al Hospital Infanta Elena de Valdemoro. El agresor y padre del niño fue detenido por la Policía en el domicilio de la familia, donde ocurrieron los hechos.

El pasado lunes, un niño de 13 años llamaba al 112 para avisar de que su padre estaba pegando a su madre en su domicilio del barrio de El Restó en Valdemoro, según ha confirmado a Efe el Jefe de la Policía Local del municipio, Alberto Albacete. Un conflicto en el domicilio, con una fuerte discusión entre la pareja, terminó con una agresión física del hombre a la mujer y fue el niño, de 13 años, el que avisó al servicio de emergencias. La mujer fue trasladada al Hospital Infanta Elena de Valdemoro, mientras que el agresor fue detenido en el propio domicilio.

Según cuenta el Jefe de la Policía Local, la persona que atendió al teléfono en el 112 escuchó los gritos que se estaban produciendo en el domicilio y, cuando una dotación de Policía Local se personó en el lugar de los hechos, la víctima confirmó que había sido agredida.

El Jefe de la Policía Local de Valdemoro ha precisado que el caso "tiene como particularidad la situación que viven las otras víctimas de la violencia de género, en este caso un niño de 13 años".

"Son víctimas a las que nadie nunca nombra, a veces no sabemos qué hacer con el menor, la madre va al hospital, el padre al calabozo, pero ¿qué hacemos con el menor", se ha preguntado Albacete, señalando que hay ocasiones en que no hay ningún familiar próximo que se haga cargo de quienes "son los más vulnerables en estos casos".

Albacete ha destacado la importancia de que los niños sepan manejar el 112 y otros teléfonos de emergencia.

