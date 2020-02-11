Estás leyendo: Un condenado por prender fuego a su expareja lleva huido un mes con su hijo de cinco años

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Violencia machista Un condenado por prender fuego a su expareja lleva huido un mes con su hijo de cinco años 

La madre, víctima de violencia machista, ha denunciado que el menor se encuentra en paradero desconocido. La denuncia de malos tratos fue interpuesta el pasado 5 de enero pero no se activó la orden de protección solicitada, según la demandante.

Imagen de archivo de una concentración feminista. EFE
Imagen de archivo de una concentración feminista. EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

público

Un maltratador, condenado por prender fuego a su expareja, se encuentra en busca y captura por huir con su hijo niño de cinco años en València. El niño está en paradero desconocido desde hace ya más de un mes y en "grave situación de riesgo" , según ha denunciado la madre, ante un Juzgado de Violencia contra la Mujer de València la madre del pequeño y recoge el Levante-EMV. 

La madre, víctima de malos tratos por parte del hombre, denunció al hombre el pasado 5 de enero en València, pero el juzgado todavía, según su relato, no ha acordado medidas urgentes respecto del menor ni ha resuelto la orden de protección solicitada por la letrada de la víctima, según destaca el diario. 

El hombre ya había estado condenado por haber rociado y prendido fuego a su expareja en 2004, que sufrió quemaduras en el 15% de su cuerpo. Además,  había amenazado a la madre del pequeño por abandonar el domicilio familiar: "Vas a hacer que cometa un asesinato en primer grado", afirmó en un mensaje, por que lo la mujer fue catalogada en el informe de valoración policial como víctima de riesgo extremo.

La madre, según Levante-EMV , prefiere permanecer en el anonimato y ha pedido la colaboración ciudadana por si alguien tiene información. El niño tiene el pelo largo de color negro y gafas muy llamativas y le falta un diente.

Finalmente, la abogada también ha solicitado una orden de detención contra la madre del hombre, al pensar que está ayudando al fugitivo a tener al menor.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú