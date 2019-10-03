Público
Violencia machista Una menor ratifica ante la jueza que fue violada por tres compañeros de instituto en Alicante

La agresión sexual fue grabada por un cuarto acusado. Los agresores habían extorsionado a la víctima pidiéndole dinero para no difundir las imágenes entre sus compañeros.

15/09/2018 - Imagen de archivo de la Policía Local de Alicante / EFE

Imagen de archivo de la Policía Local de Alicante / EFE

Una menor de 15 años ratifica ante la jueza que fue violada por tres compañeros de instituto en presencia de una cuarta persona, tal y como denunció el pasado mes de marzo, según recoge Levante-EMV. La agresión sexual ocurrió en julio de 2018, cuando la niña tenía 14 años, en la Marina Alta de Alicante.

El cuarto acusado grabó la violación. Los agresores, también menores, habían extorsionado a la víctima durante meses pidiéndole dinero para no difundir las imágenes entre sus compañeros. Todos los adolescentes pertenecen al mismo centro escolar, aunque los hechos perpetrados en julio no ocurrieron en el instituto.

Los cuatro acusados se enfrentan a penas de entre tres y cinco años de internamiento ya que se les acusa de agresión sexual, revelación de secretos y amenazas condicionales.

Tres de los acusados se encuentran en centros de menores, mientras que el cuarto implicado se encuentra en libertad bajo arresto domiciliario. En el juicio, que se ha iniciado este miércoles, todos ellos han negado la violación.

