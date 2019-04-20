Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

VIOLENCIA MACHISTA Los Mossos investigan una agresión sexual en La Rambla de Barcelona

La mujer está ingresada en el Hospital Clínic de Barcelona y sufre severas lesiones, mientras que el agresor permanece en paradero desconocido. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La Rambla de Barcelona, en plena temporada turística . /Ajuntament de Barcelona

Imagen de archivo de La Rambla de Barcelona./Ajuntament de Barcelona

Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan una posible violación ocurrida en la noche del jueves en La Rambla de Barcelona. Los servicios de limpieza han encontrado a una mujer que ha relatado una agresión muy violenta. El agresor permanece en paradero desconocido. 

La investigación continúa abierta para lograr localizar y detener al agresor, que según un testigo golpeó y violó a la víctima en una zona céntrica de la ciudad, muy cerca del monumento de Colón. 

El testigo relató que a las cinco de la madrugada un hombre agredió a una mujer arrancándole parte de la oreja y partiéndole el labio. La mujer fue atendida horas después por la Gardia Urbana y trasladada al Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad