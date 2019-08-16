Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Violencia machista Muere una anciana en València tras sufrir múltiples cortes y presentar signos de una posible agresión sexual

La mujer permaneció ingresada 13 días en el Hospital La Fe tras haber sido encontrada el 1 de agosto desorientada y herida en el barrio del Cabanyal. No ha podido ser identificada al no llevar documentación ni recordar su nombre. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo del Hospital la Fe de València donde permanece ingresado el bebe | EFE

Imagen de archivo del Hospital la Fe de València donde finalmente falleció la anciana. | EFE

Una anciana ha fallecido en València después de haber sido herida múltiples veces con un arma blanca y presentar signos compatibles con una posible agresión sexual, según lo expuesto por el médico forense que evaluó sus lesiones. Todavía se desconoce su identidad, pues no llevaba documentación consigo ni fue capaz de recordar su nombre, según informa el diario Levante

La mujer, fue encontrada el pasado 1 de agosto deambulando desorientada por las calles del barrio del Cabanyal, presentando contusiones y hematomas detectables a simple vista. Una vez trasladada al Hospital La Fe, le encontraron cortes en el abdomen, tórax y la zona inguinal y signos de un posible abuso sexual. 

Este miércoles el hospital comunicó su fallecimiento tras permanecer ingresada trece días. Ahora, el Juzgado de Instrucción número siete de València y el grupo de Homicidios de la Policía Nacional investigan para esclarecer lo ocurrido. De momento, no se ha podido identificar a la víctima ni del posible agresor.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad