Una anciana ha fallecido en València después de haber sido herida múltiples veces con un arma blanca y presentar signos compatibles con una posible agresión sexual, según lo expuesto por el médico forense que evaluó sus lesiones. Todavía se desconoce su identidad, pues no llevaba documentación consigo ni fue capaz de recordar su nombre, según informa el diario Levante.
La mujer, fue encontrada el pasado 1 de agosto deambulando desorientada por las calles del barrio del Cabanyal, presentando contusiones y hematomas detectables a simple vista. Una vez trasladada al Hospital La Fe, le encontraron cortes en el abdomen, tórax y la zona inguinal y signos de un posible abuso sexual.
Este miércoles el hospital comunicó su fallecimiento tras permanecer ingresada trece días. Ahora, el Juzgado de Instrucción número siete de València y el grupo de Homicidios de la Policía Nacional investigan para esclarecer lo ocurrido. De momento, no se ha podido identificar a la víctima ni del posible agresor.
