Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Violencia machista Muere una mujer asesinada a manos de su marido en Estepona 

La Policía Nacional ha detenido un hombre de 55 años natural de Reino Unido como presunto autor de los hechos. Fuentes policiales aseguran que se trata de un caso de violencia machista. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una mujer porta una pancarta en contra de la violencia machista. EFE/Archivo

Una mujer porta una pancarta en contra de la violencia machista. EFE/Archivo

Una mujer de 58 años y nacionalidad española ha muerto asesinada en Estepona (Málaga) a manos de su pareja, un ciudadano de 55 años natural del Reino Unido, que se encuentra detenido e ingresado en un centro hospitalario tras provocarse lesiones.

Fuentes policiales han indicado a Efe que el crimen fue cometido ayer sobre las 23.45 horas del sábado y han asegurado de que se trata de un caso de violencia de género en dicho municipio.

Según las fuentes, no constan denuncias previas de malos tratos de la víctima.

Tras la autorización judicial del levantamiento del cadáver, el cuerpo ha sido trasladado al Instituto de Medicina Legal de Málaga, donde se le practicará la autopsia, mientras que la Policía Judicial y Científica ha tomado muestras.

El presunto asesino está detenido por la Policía Nacional, que se ha hecho cargo de las investigaciones, y ha ingresado en el Hospital Costa del Sol de Marbella (Málaga) con heridas leves en las muñecas; su estado es estable y pendiente de valoración, según han señalado a Efe fuentes hospitalarias.

Con el asesinato de este domingo, ya son diez las mujeres asesinadas en España en lo que va de 2019 a manos de sus parejas o exparejas, a las que podría sumarse otra víctima cuyo caso se encuentra en investigación.

Asimismo, incluyendo el caso de este domingo, nueve menores han quedado huérfanos a causa de asesinatos machistas.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad