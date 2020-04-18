Estás leyendo: Muere la mujer iraquí que se quemó ante los reiterados malos tratos de su marido

Violencia machista Muere la mujer iraquí que se quemó ante los reiterados malos tratos de su marido

El caso de la joven Malak Haider Al Zubaidi provocó la reacción de la ONU contra la violencia de género en el país.

Malak Haider Al Zubaidi, antes y después de ser quemada por su marido en Irak.
Malak Haider Al Zubaidi, antes y después de quemarse ante los continuos abusos de su marido en Irak.

Malak Haider Al Zubaidi, una joven de 20 años que se prendió fuego por supuestos malos tratos de su marido en un caso que provocó la indignación en Irak y una reacción de la ONU contra la violencia en el hogar en este país, murió el sábado como consecuencia de las heridas.

Salem al Mahmudaui, de la oficina de prensa de la Dirección de Salud de la provincia de Nayaf, en el sur de Irak, dijo que Malak al Zubaidi falleció como consecuencia de las graves quemaduras que sufría. La mujer había ingresado en el Hospital Universitario de Al Sadr en la ciudad de Nayaf el domingo pasado tras, según las primeras investigaciones, haberse pegado fuego ante los repetidos abusos de su marido.

El vídeo de la joven completamente vendada en una cama de hospital y con quemaduras en el rostro apelando al guía vereado pro los musulmanes chiiíes Alí y diciendo "voy a morir" se hizo viral en las redes sociales en Irak y el ministerio del Interior y un tribunal tomaron cartas en el asunto deteniendo a cuatro personas.

Cuatro agencias de la ONU emitieron el jueves un comunicado haciéndose eco del caso de la joven y de otras denuncias de niños y mujeres objeto de abuso, y advirtieron al Gobierno del aumento de la violencia en el hogar durante la cuarentena para evitar la expansión de la covid-19.

"Durante la semana pasada se informó de varios casos de violencia doméstica entre ellos la violación de una mujer con necesidades especiales, abuso conyugal, suicidio de una mujer por violencia doméstica, así como daño autoinfligido de una mujer debido a los repetidos abusos conyugales", indicó la ONU.

En su mensaje las agencias expresan la urgencia de aprobar la Ley contra la Violencia Doméstica en Irak y piden que se invierta más en líneas directas y servicios que apoyen el papel de las ONG, para mantener refugios para mujeres y niños que huyen del abuso y castigar a los delincuentes.

016 es el teléfono de atención a víctimas de violencia de género. Gratuito, no deja rastro en la factura.

