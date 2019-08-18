Público
Violencia machista El asesinato de una española en Alemania se investiga como posible crimen machista

A las 6:30 horas del sábado un hombre cayó del quinto piso de una vivienda de Mannheim y resultó herido de gravedad. La Policía alemana inspeccionaron el apartamento desde donde cayó y descubrieron el cadáver de Gema V.R., que presentaba heridas por arma blanca.

Un agente de la policía alemana frente a un edificio residencial en Schwerin. / Reuters

Un agente de la policía alemana en una imagen de archivo. REUTERS

La muerte de una joven española en la ciudad alemana de Mannheim se investiga como un posible caso de violencia machista, según han indicado a fuentes próximas a la investigación, que han indicado que la fallecida es una madrileña, Gema V.R.

Estas mismas fuentes han recordado que fue en la madrugada del 16 al 17 de agosto cuando fue encontrada muerta en un apartamento de esa ciudad, donde residía.

Los investigadores confirmaron que se trataba de un homicidio y, muy probablemente, de un crimen machista.

A las 6:30 horas del sábado un hombre cayó del quinto piso de una vivienda de Mannheim, resultó herido de gravedad y fue evacuado a un hospital.

Las fuerzas de seguridad alemanas inspeccionaron el apartamento desde donde cayó y descubrieron el cadáver de Gema V.R., que presentaba heridas por arma blanca.

La sección consular española en Sttutgart se puso inmediatamente en contacto con familiares de la fallecida para notificarle los hechos e informarles que hasta el lunes no realizará la autopsia al cadáver. La embajada de España en Berlín también está en contacto con las autoridades alemanas.

