las palmas de gran canaria
La Policía Nacional investiga un posible caso de violencia machista ocurrido este sábado en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, después de que un hombre presuntamente asesinara a su mujer de 79 años en su domicilio, situado en La Isleta.
Los hechos se produjeron sobre las siete de la mañana, cuando el servicio de emergencias 112 recibió una alerta informando de que una mujer precisaba asistencia sanitaria en una vivienda ubicada en la calle La Naval, por lo que el Cecoes activó de inmediato los recursos necesarios.
Hasta el lugar acudió una ambulancia medicalizada del Servicio de Urgencias Canario (SUC), así como agentes de la Policía Nacional y de la Policía Local de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Una vez en el lugar, el personal sanitario del SUC realizó maniobras de reanimación a la mujer sin éxito, confirmando su fallecimiento. La Policía Nacional se ha hecho cargo de la investigación.
