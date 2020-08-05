Estás leyendo: Una mujer de 83 años, asesinada por su marido, nueva víctima machista

Violencia de género Una mujer de 83 años, asesinada por su marido, nueva víctima machista

Su marido se ha entregado a la Policía declarándose el autor de los hechos. El número de mujeres asesinadas por violencia de género asciende a 26 este año.

016, el servicio de asistencia para mujeres víctimas de violencia de género. /Europa Press

madrid

agencias

Este miércoles fue hallado en su domicilio de Albacete el cuerpo sin vida de una mujer de 83 años, víctima de violencia machista, según informaron fuentes de la Subdelegación del Gobierno en la región. El marido de la víctima se ha entregado declarándose autor de los hechos

Los efectivos de la policía judicial de la Guardia Civil se desplazaron la mañana del miércoles a Corral-Rubio (Albacete) para investigar el hallazgo del cuerpo sin vida de una anciana, con signos de violencia. Efectivos de la Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil desplazados hasta el lugar han abierto una investigación, sobre la que se ha decretado secreto de sumario.

La Delegación del Gobierno ha confirmado posteriormente de que se trata de un crimen de violencia de género, por lo que el número de mujeres asesinadas por violencia de género asciende a 26 este año y a 1.059 desde 2003. Las mismas fuentes apuntan que no había denuncias previas. 

Por su lado, la alcaldesa de esta localidad de poco más de 300 habitantes, Encarnación García, ha indicado que la fallecida vivía con su marido y que en estos momentos también compartía vivienda con uno de sus hijos, que pasaba en Corral-Rubio días de vacaciones.

No es el único caso en la región

La portavoz del Gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha, Blanca Fernández, ha condenado "rotundamente" este caso. Además, ha apuntado que ya son tres los asesinatos de este tipo en la región este año, al que habría que sumar el caso de la mujer asesinada a manos de su hijo en la provincia de Toledo.

Para Fernández, "es muy importante la implicación de la ciudadanía", y ha pedido ser "absolutamente intolerante frente a cualquier conducta o indicio" de este tipo de violencia.

016: Teléfono de atención a las víctimas de malos tratos. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastros en la factura telefónica. 

