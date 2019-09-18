La mujer asesinada por su expareja en Madrid había denunciado en cuatro ocasiones a su maltratador en los últimos diez años, según informa la Cadena SER. La última de las denuncias fue interpuesta en 2018 en la localidad madrileña de Navalcarnero, por la que se dictó una orden de alejamiento que más tarde fue cancelada a petición de la víctima.
Fuentes jurídicas han recalcado que ahora mismo no existía ninguna medida de protección activa. Según detalla la Cadena Ser, fuentes cercanas aseguraron que la víctima rechazó esta orden de protección.
El asesino cometió el crimen machista delante de sus hijas menores de ocho y diez años. La más pequeña fue la que alertó a los servicios de emergencia, quienes no pudieron hacer nada por salvarle la vida ante las puñaladas que presentaba en el pecho y el abdomen.
La cifra de mujeres asesinadas por violencia machista sigue aumentando, situándose en 42. Los crímenes de Pontevedra y Madrid han dejado cuatro mujeres asesinadas más –aunque dos de ellas no computen como víctimas de violencia de género– y otros cuatro menores huérfanos en apenas 40 horas.
Pese a la emergencia de la situación, Vox sigue negando la violencia machista. Este miércoles el partido de extrema derecha se ha negado a participar en el minuto de silencio por la última mujer asesinada en Madrid. "Es una campaña publicitaria de la izquierda", ha afirmado Purificación Cabello, concejala del partido de extrema derecha en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
