Violencia machista Una mujer es asesinada por un hombre que luego se ha tirado por el balcón en Tarragona

Por el momento se desconoce la relación que el hombre mantenía con la víctima, que aún no ha sido identificada.

Los Mossos de d'Esquadra que han acudido este miércoles a una vivienda de Reus (Tarragona), alertados por una llamada que avisaba que un hombre se había arrojado por el balcón, han encontrado en el interior el cadáver de una mujer con signos de violencia, según fuentes policiales.

La mujer ha sido hallada sin vida en el interior de su domicilio sobre las 14 horas de este miércoles, mientras que el hombre ha sido trasladado con vida al hospital de Sant Joan de Reus.

Por el momento se desconoce la relación que el hombre mantenía con la víctima, que aún no ha sido identificada. Aunque todas las líneas de investigación están abiertas, los indicios apuntan a un crimen por violencia machista.

