Violencia machista Una mujer, muy grave después de que un hombre le prendiera fuego en un parque de Palma

La mujer se encontraba durmiendo en un banco de un parque infantil. Una trabajadora de Emaya quien la ha localizado en el parque y, acto seguido, ha sofocado el fuego que aún tenía la víctima en la ropa y en el cuerpo.

Una ambulancia del SAMU 061. - EUROPA PRESS - Archivo

Un hombre ha prendido fuego una mujer de 70 años, que se encontraba durmiendo en un banco del parque infantil de Son Peretó de Palma este martes. . Ha sido trasladada al Hospital de Son Espases.

Más concretamente, según han informado fuentes del centro hospitalario a Europa Press, la víctima tiene afectado un 20 por ciento del cuerpo, fundamentalmente la zona del tórax.

Asimismo, tras ser valorada por cirujanos plásticos, se ha decidido trasladarla a un hospital de Barcelona "lo antes posible", si bien no se ha precisado cuando. "Dentro de lo grave está estable", han añadido dichas fuentes.

El Servicio de Emergencia 112 de Baleares ha informado de que ha sido una trabajadora de Emaya quien ha localizado a la víctima esta mañana sentada en el parque infantil y, acto seguido, ha sofocado el fuego que aún tenía la víctima en la ropa y en el cuerpo.

Dicha trabajadora ha dado el aviso al 112 a las 10.05 horas y ha explicado que la mujer estaba desnuda y tenía alcohol en el cuerpo. Asimismo, ha descrito que "no se quejaba, ni pedía nada".

Tras llegar los servicios sanitarios del SAMU, la víctima ha sido trasladada al Hospital de Son Espases en estado grave. Al lugar de los hechos también se han acercado la Polícia Local de Palma y la Policía Nacional. Por el momento, se desconocen las causas de lo ocurrido.

