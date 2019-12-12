Público
Violencia machista Una mujer herida grave tras caer al vacío cuando huía de su expareja en València

La víctima permanece ingresada y el supuesto agresor ha sido detenido. Al parecer, el hombre rompió la puerta de la habitación en la que se había refugiado la mujer. Se trata de determinar si ella se lanzó al vacío por miedo o si fue empujada.

Fotografía de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EUROPA PRESS

Una mujer ha resultado herida grave al precipitarse al vacío este jueves desde una vivienda de un edificio de Manises (València) al huir de su marido, que la perseguía por la vivienda armado con un cuchillo.

Según ha informado la Jefatura Superior de Policía de la Comunitat Valenciana, la mujer permanece ingresada en el Hospital La Fe de Valencia y el supuesto agresor ha sido detenido. El suceso se ha producido alrededor de las 2.30 horas de la pasada madrugada en una vivienda de Manises.

La Policía Nacional y la Local han sido alertadas de la presencia de una mujer tendida en la vía pública con convulsiones. Al llegar, los agentes han comprobado que estaba ensangrentada, semiinconsciente y que en la caída se había golpeado contra un vehículo.

Según las mismas fuentes, el supuesto agresor había accedido al domicilio de su expareja y la había amenazado de muerte, si bien ésta consiguió refugiarse inicialmente en una habitación.

Al parecer, el ahora detenido logró romper la puerta de la habitación en la que se había refugiado su expareja y se trata de determinar si la mujer se lanzó al vacío por miedo o si fue empujada.

La víctima fue trasladada inicialmente al Hospital de Manises, que la derivó posteriormente al de La Fe, en Valencia, donde permanece ingresada. 

